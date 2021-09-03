SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

