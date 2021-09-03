SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 1349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.95%.

The company has a market capitalization of £771.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.35.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

