SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 1349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.95%.

The company has a market capitalization of £771.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.35.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

