Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.50-$6.70 EPS.

NYSE SAIC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 299,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.54. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

