Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

