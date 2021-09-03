Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.
Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.91.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
