Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,395.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,352. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.58. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

