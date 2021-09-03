Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 71,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,735. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47.

