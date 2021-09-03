Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 111,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,594,574 shares.The stock last traded at $31.91 and had previously closed at $31.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

