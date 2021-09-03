Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 5.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.