Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Saul Centers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
