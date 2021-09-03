Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of BFS opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Saul Centers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

