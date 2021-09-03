SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SAP by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $167.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average is $137.87. The firm has a market cap of $181.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

