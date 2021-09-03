Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €80.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €99.00 ($116.47).

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €88.20 ($103.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.29. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

