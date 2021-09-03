Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $19.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 80,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

