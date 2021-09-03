Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €74.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.33 ($76.86).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

