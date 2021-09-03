Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 777,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 39.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

