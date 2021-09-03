Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 777,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $9.67.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.