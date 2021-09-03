salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $290.00 by Credit Suisse Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $290.00 target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

CRM stock opened at $264.15 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $258.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.94 and its 200-day moving average is $234.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

