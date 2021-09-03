SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0416 on Major Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $888,861.29 and $1,488.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 390.5% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018673 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,382,321 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

