SafeCapital 24-Hour Volume Reaches $234.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. SafeCapital has a market cap of $74,547.69 and approximately $234.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00019406 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001330 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

