Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88,896 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 526,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 28,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,219. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -180.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

