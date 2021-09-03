Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

RYI stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.84. 215,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,035. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $917.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ryerson as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

