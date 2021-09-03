Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Position Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Ryanair by 2.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAAY stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.64.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.09 price objective on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.48.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

