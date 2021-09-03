Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 241,547 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,547 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.30% of Premier Financial worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 24.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Premier Financial by 125.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 41.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Premier Financial stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.50. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

