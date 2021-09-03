Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,921 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,470,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 470,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,681,000 after buying an additional 320,950 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.
DRI stock opened at $150.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.79. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.91 and a 12-month high of $153.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
