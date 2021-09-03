Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 773,207 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 641.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 893,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,207 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

VG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.