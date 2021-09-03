Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.50 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Cboe Global Markets worth $15,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 50.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 19.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,744,000 after buying an additional 131,183 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $127.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.54.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

