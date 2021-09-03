Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE EME opened at $122.32 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

