Rune Price Hits $303.42 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $303.42 or 0.00597531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $319,742.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

