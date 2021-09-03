Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s share price fell 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.82 and last traded at $78.94. 198,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,506,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,103 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

