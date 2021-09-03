Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $252,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

