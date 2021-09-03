Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 787 Shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 150.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Altabancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. Altabancorp has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $47.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

