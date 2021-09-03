Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $56,000 Investment in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCV. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $33,630,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,961,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCV opened at $10.27 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,402.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,466,824 shares of company stock worth $17,629,327 in the last 90 days.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

