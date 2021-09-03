Royal Bank of Canada Invests $64,000 in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 100,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the first quarter worth about $405,000.

Shares of FITE opened at $53.65 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

