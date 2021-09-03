Royal Bank of Canada Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $300.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $259.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $272.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after buying an additional 800,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after buying an additional 564,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

