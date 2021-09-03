Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 387.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HUYA were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HUYA by 14.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HUYA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 580,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 180,305 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in HUYA by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 55.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 254.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE HUYA opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

