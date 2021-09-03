Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

HBNC stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $788.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.28. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

