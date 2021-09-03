Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 462.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 384,044 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 24.1% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after acquiring an additional 249,567 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 771,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 148,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $22.30 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

