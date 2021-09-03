Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $34.76 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,485 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.10% of Stryker worth $34,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Stryker by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 10.6% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $276.04. 4,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.07. The company has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $194.64 and a 1-year high of $280.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

