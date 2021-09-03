Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $24.11 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,301 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises approximately 1.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $24,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,851,000 after buying an additional 106,960 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $195.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,145. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.96. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $202.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.