Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.03. The company had a trading volume of 67,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,204. The stock has a market cap of $168.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.