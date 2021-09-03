Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 1,820 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 63,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $269.10. 1,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,289. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.35. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.