Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 11,213 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.