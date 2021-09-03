ROCKI (ROCKI) Market Cap Reaches $8.12 Million

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002011 BTC on exchanges. ROCKI has a market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00131405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00155106 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.55 or 0.07820896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,128.14 or 0.99972554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.48 or 0.00816639 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

