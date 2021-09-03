Roblox Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 6th (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox’s (NYSE:RBLX) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 6th. Roblox had issued 198,917,280 shares in its initial public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $8,951,277,600 based on an initial share price of $45.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE RBLX traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,415,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,534. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $87,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 609,302 shares of company stock worth $51,519,956.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

