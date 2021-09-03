Robert W. Baird Downgrades Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Underperform

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.24.

ZION stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

