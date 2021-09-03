Robert Cascella Acquires 15,000 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neuronetics stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $204.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

