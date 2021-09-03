RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE:RIV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 61,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,817. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $19,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

