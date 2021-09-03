River Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:FDIS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,288. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $83.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11.

