River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 106.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Comcast by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 193,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,261,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $282.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.