River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,490. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.