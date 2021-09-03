Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,471 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after buying an additional 352,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $23,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $75.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

