Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to report ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.78). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

